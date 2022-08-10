DECATUR, Ill., (WCIA) — The Macon County Highway Department is preparing to inspect several roads in Decatur.

Starting next week, crews will assess Wyckles Road between Cantrell and Rock Springs Road, Lost Bridge Road over Lake Decatur and Lincoln Memorial Parkway between Lincoln Trail Homestead State Park and County Highway 28.

Bruce Bird, Macon County engineer, said looking at the bridge bearings, beams and the bottom of the deck are all important parts to holding up the bridges as people drive across.

“We’re using a specialized truck for larger bridges. This truck actually sits on the bridge but then it has a platform that goes underneath the bridge that allows the inspectors the opportunity to look at all the features underneath the bridge,” Bird said. “On a bridge inspection, that’s the most important part.”

Wyckles Road will be assessed on August 15, Lost Bridge Road on August 16 and Lincoln Memorial Parkway on August 17.

When they are being inspected, roads will be reduced to one lane.

If you have any questions, contact the Macon County Highway Department at 217-424-1404.