DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — More flight options could be coming to Decatur’s airport.

Two companies are proposing to be added to the flight schedule. Southern Airways Express would offer weekly trips to and from Chicago and to St. Louis. Contour Airlines is proposing flights to Chicago as well.

Decatur Airport Director Tim Wright said the Park Board first needs to look over the proposals before people get too excited. The next meeting takes place on Wednesday.