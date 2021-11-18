Decades-long, $20 million debate ends with board approval to consolidate county jails

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)– The two Champaign County jails will soon be consolidated into one facility.

The vote on the $20 million proposal came after about two hours of heated debate at the Champaign County Board meeting Thursday night.

It was a discussion that has gone on for more than a decade.

Here’s what was approved Thursday: A plan to close the downtown jail and add two new pods onto the satellite jail. One will be a designated special needs pod, allowing for separation of rival offenders and preventing COVID-19 spread, among other purposes.

A special committee was formed a couple of months ago to recommend a plan to the board. That proposal was finalized two weeks ago and voted on Thursday.

More than a dozen people spoke in opposition to the proposal during public comment. Two people spoke in support, both work at the jail.

Those opposed said there are more pressing needs to combat violence by preventing it. They said investing in jails is not the answer.

The majority of board members said they don’t love the plan but safety at the downtown jail is dire, something Sheriff Dustin Heuerman has been saying at least since July when he penned a letter to the board.

Several board members said it’s an issue that’s been kicked down the road for years and this is a necessary first step.

“I would say that we are behind the times in our facilities,” Sheriff Heuerman explained in an interview earlier in the day.

“It is no longer about building a bigger facility. The consolidation will result in fewer beds than we currently have, it’s the type of facility that we have. You know, a lot of people don’t realize that I don’t have any say in who comes to jail. If someone is arrested with mental health issues that come to jail. We work really hard to get them out but I can’t just open the door and let them out. So my philosophy is we have to adequately meet their needs.”

There was a lot of debate over where the proposal pulled funding from, but once it was brought to a vote just before 9 p.m., only one board member voted no.

Here is how the project will be funded:

Alternate Revenue Bonds (to be repaid over 20 years): $13 million

Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan: $5 million

Capital Asset Replacement Fund: $2.2 million

Total: $20.2 million

The consolidation project also includes adding a new medical facility and turning the old one into a room for education programming. Additional recreational space and HVAC improvements are also included.

The next step is planning with the architecture firm on the project. The sheriff said conversations with Reifsteck Reid & Company Architects will take most of 2022 and they will likely break ground in 2023.