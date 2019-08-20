Debris litters town

CATLIN, Ill. (WCIA) — Several storm reports came in across the county, but the worst was in this town.

Just at one intersection, the Casey’s sign was blown over.

This bar sign was ripped off its mount.

Crews had to repair a railroad stop arm that people next door told us was “bent in unimaginable ways.”

A few blocks down, there was a trampoline wrapped around a telephone pole.

“I’ve never seen that in my entire life. But we pretty much ducked for cover in the back storage room and kind of held on for dear life,” said Brian Martens, who was in town at work when the storm came through.

There were also power lines down blocking the road.

