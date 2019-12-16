Death threat scam hits county

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon’s County State’s Attorney’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving a person who claimed to be in a drug cartel.

According to States Attorney Jay Scott, this scam comes in the form of text messages claiming to be from a member of a Mexican Drug Cartel threatening to kill the recipient and his or her family if a return call is not made to arrange payment.

The text messages to the victim contained accurate personal information about the intended victim and their family (all of which can be accessed on numerous websites), and included graphic photographs of beheaded, dismembered, and mutilated corpses.

Scott urges people that if you receive these text messages, just ignore them. It is a scam.

Those contacted are also asked to report the incidents to 217-615-7582.