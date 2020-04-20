Dealership providing free labor in honor of company’s founder

Cars are parked in an auto dealer lot Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Green Park, Mo. U.S. retail sales recorded a record drop in March, with auto sales down 25.6%, as the coronavirus outbreak closed down thousands of stores and shoppers stayed home. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An area car dealership is pitching in to help those in need during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Pilson Auto Centers created a Repair Relief Fun in memory of the company’s founder, Dan Pilson. $100,000 will be used to provide free labor for essential vehicle repairs.

“The longer this pandemic lasts, the more it will disrupt the lives of many people – including those in the area we serve,” said Jamie Pilson, President of Pilson Auto Centers. “We’re giving back because our organization has been blessed with the ability to have a positive, tangible impact on our community.”

Anyone in need of help with an essential auto repair should apply online. There are limitations and restrictions on the offer:

Essential repairs relate to safety and reliability of vehicle

Residents of Coles, Clark, Cumberland Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties

Funds available until stay-at-home is lifted or Relief Fund is depleted

Funds valid on labor only; parts excluded

All vehicle makes/models eligible

$1,000 maximum repairs per household

For more information, click here.