Dealership providing free labor in honor of company’s founder

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An area car dealership is pitching in to help those in need during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Pilson Auto Centers created a Repair Relief Fun in memory of the company’s founder, Dan Pilson. $100,000 will be used to provide free labor for essential vehicle repairs.
“The longer this pandemic lasts, the more it will disrupt the lives of many people – including those in the area we serve,” said Jamie Pilson, President of Pilson Auto Centers. “We’re giving back because our organization has been blessed with the ability to have a positive, tangible impact on our community.”
Anyone in need of help with an essential auto repair should apply online. There are limitations and restrictions on the offer:
- Essential repairs relate to safety and reliability of vehicle
- Residents of Coles, Clark, Cumberland Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Shelby counties
- Funds available until stay-at-home is lifted or Relief Fund is depleted
- Funds valid on labor only; parts excluded
- All vehicle makes/models eligible
- $1,000 maximum repairs per household
For more information, click here.