Deal with district? “Little progress”

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Leaders of the Blue Ridge teachers’ union say little progress was made Tuesday night during a meeting with a federal mediator and school board representatives.

“We are miles apart on the core issues that will help us recruit and retain excellent staff members, and the Board hasn’t offered the movement that would be acceptable to our members,” said Federation President Don Anton. “Both sides made movement tonight, but we are still far apart on the issues of salary and healthcare.”

Anton says the Federation began the public posting process Monday and the the union’s latest proposal will be available next week. The next session with the mediator is October 9. The earliest possible date for a potential strike would be October 21.

Teachers have been working without a contract since June 30, when the previous agreement expired.