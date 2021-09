DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man was killed Saturday morning after being shot multiple times.

Danville police found the 32-year-old man shortly after 10:30 a.m. Saturday laying in the roadway in the 1900 block of Deerwood. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The victim’s name has not been released at this time.