Local News

Deadline for Housing Authority grant

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 08:36 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 08:36 PM CDT

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Applications for a federal Safety and Security grant were due on Wednesday.

Danville's Housing Authority is applying for it. The Housing Authority would use the grant to pay for a security fence around Fair Oaks. Housing Authority leaders say they want that fence to be "homey." They would also add gated parking at Merche Manor. The most they could get from the grant would be $250,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected