Deadline for Housing Authority grant
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- Applications for a federal Safety and Security grant were due on Wednesday.
Danville's Housing Authority is applying for it. The Housing Authority would use the grant to pay for a security fence around Fair Oaks. Housing Authority leaders say they want that fence to be "homey." They would also add gated parking at Merche Manor. The most they could get from the grant would be $250,000.
