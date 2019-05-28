Local News

Deadline for Christensen's juror questionnaire

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:45 AM CDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:11 PM CDT

Deadline for Christensen's juror questionnaire

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Tuesday was the deadline for attorneys to submit questions for potential jurors in Brendt Christensen's trial. Jury selection starts next week.

Christensen is accused of kidnapping and killing UI scholar Yingying Zhang. Zhang was last seen in June 2017. Her body has never been found. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected