Deadline for Christensen's juror questionnaire
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) -- Tuesday was the deadline for attorneys to submit questions for potential jurors in Brendt Christensen's trial. Jury selection starts next week.
Christensen is accused of kidnapping and killing UI scholar Yingying Zhang. Zhang was last seen in June 2017. Her body has never been found.
