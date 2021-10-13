Deadline for B2B grant applications is today

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The deadline for applications to the Back to Business (B2B) grant program is tonight.

According to officials, B2B grants are designed to help small businesses that have been hit hard by the impacts of COVID-19. This grant program gives out about $250 million to business owners to cover operations, staff and overhead costs.

Officials said the B2B grant program is a centerpiece of Governor Pritzker’s $1.5 billion economic recovery plan for Illinois.

People can find more information about grant applications here.