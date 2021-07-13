Deadline approaching to fill out rental assistance applications

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The end of the eviction moratorium is approaching.

Officials say fill out your applications before July 25th if you need help paying for rent and utilities because of the pandemic.

The Regional Planning Commission, or RPC, has given out more than $3 million through the Emergency Rent Assistance Program.

The money has helped nearly 1,200 households in Champaign County.

Leaders at RPC encourage you to apply for the program if you need it.

“People, it’s really important that they get this, this stuff going on,” said Maurey Williamson, the communications and public affairs coordinator for RPC. “That they get these applications filled out, get them turned in and honestly if they think they are eligible, to talk to their landlords and to tell them, hey I’m filling out this application for assistance.”

You can get the application at the Champaign and Urbana libraries, the Community Service Center in Rantoul, and at RPC’s main office.

Applications can also be obtained here.