DCFS accepting scholarship applications

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is accepting applications for its 2020 scholarship program.

53 academic scholarships will be awarded to current and former youth in care for the upcoming school year; four awards are reserved for children of veterans. Nearly 1,400 current and former kids in care have been able to pursue college degrees since the program started in 1971.









Recipients receive up to five consecutive years of tuition and academic fee waivers to be used at community colleges and universities in the state. The program is open to any youth with an open DCFS case, those whose cases were closed through adoption or guardianship or those who aged out at 18 or older. Youth who are at least 16 and not yet 21 may apply.

For more information, click here.

