DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME THIS WEEKEND

Daylight saving springs forward on Sunday morning starting at 2 a.m. where we will lose an hour by springing our clocks forward by an hour, however we will gain an hour of sunlight during the day.

There are a few tips to remember before daylight saving time begins.

TIP #1: Set Your Clocks Forward Before Going to Sleep

TIP #2: Check and Change Batteries

The simple but life saving tip of checking and changing your batteries in smoke alarms before daylight saving time springs forward.





TIP #4: Change Carbon Monoxide Batteries

TIP #4: Check Expiration on Fire Extinguisher





These simple but beneficial tips will help you prepare for daylight saving time as we spring forward on Sunday at 2 a.m.