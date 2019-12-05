Day of Giving beats goal in donations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People from Crisis Nursery say they are in high spirits today after the Day of Giving. This year, they broke their goal for donations.

The organization offers 24-hour child care to families in crisis without any fees or income requirements.

The WCIA team was outside in our parking lot for a little over 13 hours yesterday collecting donations.

Crisis Nursery says their goal was to meet $100,000 in donations, but they say the community went above and beyond this year.

“Our community really came out and blew us away,” says Crisis Nursery Director Stephanie Record.

Crisis Nursery says a typical year for local donations is about $60,000, but this year donations coming from the community reached $90,000.

They say this type of support is crucial.

“We had a thousand times last year when we had to tell families that we didn’t have enough space,” says Record. “So, every extra dollar that comes into our facility allows us to really look at expanding our staffing and programming to serve more children and help more families…and it just really helps us keep our doors open to the community.”

Crisis Nursery is the only emergency-based child care facility in Champaign County. They say parents and kids in the community rely on the doors staying open.