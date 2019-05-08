DANVILLE, Ill (WCIA)--On his first day as mayor of Danville, Rickey Williams is asking for people to fast and pray.

It's in response to the violence the city has seen.

Danville had 3 deadly shootings in 1 week.

But Williams' proposal is controversial, with many supporting and others saying this is an abuse of power.

Mayor Williams said this is what the city needs right now and the council agrees.

No one objected to it.

He says he wants to show that Danville is stronger than the violence.

He wants to lift up the families who have lost their loved ones to it and show the criminals that they aren’t going to win.

Some of you were most concerned because he put his letter out on official Danville letterhead.

But he says he feels he had every right to.

"It’s been historically acceptable. Most of the presidents have done it. Congress by law has to set a day of fasting and prayer. They’ve ruled that lower courts allow you to call for a day of fasting and prayer," Williams says.

"So I believe I was in my rights to do so. If I were to do it again I think I would change is to make it not one faith specific make it a little more broad to God."

Williams has asked people to not eat from sunup to sundown if you can and to spend the time you would normally be eating, praying.

