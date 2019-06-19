Day 7: Trial’s late start

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — Forensic examiner Amanda Bakker takes the stand Wednesday in Brendt Christensen’s murder trial. He’s on trail for the 2017 murder of UI scholar Yingying Zhang.

Bakker is based at the FBI’s Quantico headquarters. She testifies as to how DNA testing works.

She states the baseball bat, reportedly used to strike Zhang in the head, tested positive for Zhang’s DNA.

Assistant federal defense attorney Elisabeth Pollock points out Bakker couldn’t tell whether the DNA came from blood, skin, nails or something else.

She agrees Zhang’s DNA was in Christensen’s bedroom, but can’t determine exactly where the DNA originated from.

Bakker’s testimony continues and supports the assertion the underside of a piece of carpet cut from under Christensen’s bed tested positive for both blood and Zhang’s DNA, by a likelihood ratio of 97 octillion it was hers than not.

Christensen’s ex-girlfriend will be called to the stand next. Prosecutors say her testimony could last “several hours” so it likely won’t end Wednesday.