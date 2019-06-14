Day 3: Another request for mistrial

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — During day three of Brendt Christensen’s trial, the defense once again requested the judge rule a mistrial.

Friday’s request was based on the prosecution’s claim Christensen killed 12-other peolpe with no evidence.

Assistant public defender Julie Brain told the judge the prosecution’s statements are “extremely problematic,” and says there’s no sense in presenting the statement as if he may have committed other murders “when we all know he didn’t.”

Federal prosecutors say they’re not trying to prove he killed a dozen others, but the evidence has him on audiotape saying it.

During the FBI’s second interview with Christensen, he tells agents, “I wasn’t doing anything anyway, so I pulled up by her and asked if she needed help.” He later admits, “She started really freaking out. She was grabbing her hair.”

Later, when questioned about his activities in the following days he responded, “Something in my apartment was smelling,” and he had a clogged drain so he went to the store to buy baking soda and Drano.

Other statements on audiotape have Christensen calling his girlfriend “Bunny.” He said, the weekend Zhang went missing, his wife was “with her boyfriend and I wasn’t super happy about it. I know how it looks. That’s why I’m so terrified. That’s why I’m here (to clear things up). I know I didn’t do it. If something was found, I would be in jail right now.”

While court recessed for lunch, assistant public defender George Taseff was redacting court transcripts the jury will receive, however, it’s unknown what specific testimony was being redacted.

UI Associate Professor Martin Wu has been sitting with Zhang’s family in court. “The trial is lengthy, but very thorough,” he says.

After watching video of the second interview Christensen had with FBI agents, he said, “Very revealing that he was the last person who saw Yingying Zhang.”

Wu noted Christensen’s fidgeting during the interview.

“He was really having a hard time and was feeling uncomfortable answering the questions about what he did to Yingying Zhang after he got Yingying Zhang in his car.”

Wu says he’s the president of the Central Illinois chapter of the Chinese American Association. He says this case is being broadcast widely all over China.

More testimony in the Brendt Christensen trial started after a lunch recess.

FBI Special Agent Andrew Huckstadt returned to the stand and described a search of the defendant’s apartment. The jury was shown electronics seized in the search.

The agent said Christensen’s wife, Michelle, told agent in passing American Psycho was her husband’s favorite book.

More information was also learned about the “colossal” duffel bag brought into evidence.

Christensen reportedly told investigators he purchased the bag to hide a cat tree he bought as a gift for his girlfriend “Bunny.”

He claims he bought it at an area Walmart. FBI agents checked receipts and surveillance video for all three area stores over a two month period and never saw Christensen purchase a cat tree.

Additional evidence involved Christensen telling a UI counselor, “I’ve always been interested in the bad guys.” He also noted an interest in Ted Bundy referring to the serial killer as “literally the worst person I’ve ever heard of.”

When the counselor asked the defendant this thoughts about harming others and if he had specific people in mind, Christensen replied, “Not specific people. There’s probably a type I would look for.”

FBI Special Agent Andrew Huckstadt testified Christensen’s then-girlfriend, Terra Bullis, began to wear a wire recording nine conversations with the defendant.

On the recordings, Christensen refers to Bullis as “bunny” and “my kitten.” The discuss the investigation and Christensen’s plans to reach out to the FBI for a second interview. He tells Bullis, “I’m trying to clear my name.”

He also tells Bullis he notices a truck following him but he finds it amusing. Bullis said, “I’m glad you’re laughing about it.”

Christensen is also recorded discussing the duffel bag and the cat tree he claims was inside. He tells her he has no idea what happened to it.

When further discussing the investigation, Christensen tells his girlfriend, “They don’t have a damn thing. They’re searching for something that doesn’t exist.”