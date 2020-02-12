Day 2: Henslick trial

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Wednesday is day two of the trial for Michael Henslick accused of killing Holly Cassano. He’s accused of stabbin her to death in her bedroom, November 2, 2009.





Several students from a criminal justice class sit in the court gallery. State’s Attorney Julia Rietz warns if they stay, they will see gruesome autopsy pictures.

Court convenes and Judge Ladd issues the same warnings of instructing spectators not to show emotion whild the jury is present.

Rietz calls Sergeant Dwayne Morris. After several questions, and over the defense’s objections, he’s qualified as an expert witness in the field of blood stain pattern analysis. Morris describes his observations of blood stains found in Cassano’s home.