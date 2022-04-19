TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Congressman Rodney Davis was back in Central Illinois on Tuesday to tour agricultural facilities in Tuscola.

Davis, a top member of the House Agricultural Committee, toured the Syngenta Seeds plant, which produces soybean seeds for farmers across Illinois. Officials showed him every step of the process and talked to him about ideas of how to improve the process.

“It’s great to see facilities like this in operation because my job as a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee is to put policies in place that allow companies like Syngenta to be able to get seeds and seed treatments onto the market,” Davis said.

Davis also toured the biodiesel factory of Renewable Energy Group in Danville. The factory wants to expand the availability of biodiesel fuel at gas pumps in the state.