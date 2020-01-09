Davis invites county clerk to address elections with House committee

NATIONAL (WCIA) — An invitation to testify before the Committee on House Administration for a hearing on 2020 Election Security has a Central Illinois county clerk in the spotlight.

Congressman Rodney Davis invited Christian County Clerk Michael Gianasi to provide his perspective on how clerks, especially those in smaller communities, are improving election security to protect the integrity of the process.

A copy of the testimony he intends to present shows he will address judge staffing levels, verification of all equipment, heightened security against hacking as well as keeping up with the most current technology to thwart attempts to gain access to the system.

