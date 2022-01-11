Data project aims to track catalytic converter thefts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A crime victim is taking matters into his own hands to help track other thefts.

Justin Martin said the catalytic converter was stolen from his car in Champaign last week. His security camera caught everything. He filed a police report but they haven’t caught the crook yet.

So, Martin is asking other victims to contribute to a data project to help.

“I believe that we have fantastic civil servants doing amazing work for us here in Champaign and Urbana. I don’t want them to think that they’re being besmirched in any way by this work,” Martin said. “But I think it’s important for us as residents to be able to collect our own data and to see what’s going on ourselves.”

Martin hopes to use the information to create a map of thefts and identify patterns.

WCIA reached out to the Champaign Police Department about this. They did not respond.