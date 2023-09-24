DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — Getting a cup of custard is a summertime classic, especially from the Original Custard Cup in Danville. Now, the owners are selling the shop.

On Facebook, the Jarling and Smart families confirmed they’re passing the torch after 54 years. There will be an auction on Oct. 26.

The sale will include the business, equipment and inventory, plus, the famous Custard Cup ice cream mix to be used in Vermilion County.

They will still be open the rest of their season through Oct. 29.