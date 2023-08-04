DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Golden Nugget Casino is now fully open for business in Danville.

It’s been more than two months since the doors opened after the Illinois Gaming Board issued a temporary permit. But the soft opening phase is now over with the grand opening on Friday.

The casino hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony, complete with speeches and the presentation of a $1 million check to the Boys and Girls Club.

Many lined up to be the first person through the doors. Susan Drake was one of them, and she said the casino is something positive in the community.

“My favorite part about the casino is that they are very supportive of the community,” Drake said. “And I think that it will bring people into our community and help the revenue of restaurants and hotels.”

The casino can now operate with full hours and start doing promotions on the floor.