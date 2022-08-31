CINCINATTI (WCIA) — A few weeks after Danville native Chuckie Robinson was called up to the majors by the Cincinnati Reds, he achieved a major milestone on Monday.

Robinson hit the first home run of his MLB career in the fifth inning of the Reds’ game against the St. Louis Cardinals. But what makes the story unbelievable is who caught the ball: someone from Robinson’s home town.

Cole Smalley and his girlfriend were part of a large group of people who traveled from Vermilion County to Cincinnati to see Robinson play. They also made sure Robinson got the ball back from this milestone in his career.

“They’re on the way to bring the ball to my mom because she was here,” Robinson said to reporters after the game. “It’s actually her first game to see me play since I’ve been up and they brought it to my mom. It was an awesome experience.”

Smalley and his girlfriend were invited after the game to meet Robinson and get a picture with him. They were also given a signed baseball.