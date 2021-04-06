Danville’s Collins Tower partnering with Wellspring Development Group

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The owners of Collins Tower (formerly named Breese Tower) in Danville are announcing a new development in their plans to revive the 103-year-old building.

It says that after over 2 years of hard work, Jeri and Chris Collins are partnering with Wellspring Development Group.

The Collins say it’s been a long process getting here.

“My hopes are that, with this news, you’ll be as excited as we are to work together to accomplish the list of necessary steps for the refurbishment of this amazing property to help rebuild and revitalize the downtown area,” they say.

WCIA previously reported the Collins planned to build a hotel and indoor amusement park at the site — but that hasn’t happened.

Additionally, city officials have considered options for demolishing the tower.