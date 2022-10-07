DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville woman was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in prison in connection to what police said appeared to be an intentional hit-and-run in August that left a 47-year-old woman dead and sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital.

Shawana Highler, 24, pleaded guilty to second degree murder, amended from the initial charges that included reckless homicide, aggravated battery and leaving the scene of an accident.

15 years is the maximum sentence that can be ordered for the Class A felony.

Vermilion County Judge Derek Girton also ordered Highler complete one year of mandatory supervised release.