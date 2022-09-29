DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week.

Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him.

Hunter said the trip was emotional, but it also gave him a sense of healing. He said a lot of Vietnam veterans had a hard time when they came home because public opinion of the war was not positive. Many of them didn’t feel appreciated.

“The hardest part for me was to see the wall, and the best part was I got to talk to other veterans and hash out this and that and be around them,” Hunter said.

Now, Hunter wants to encourage other veterans to sign up for the trip. He said it will change their lives like it did for him.