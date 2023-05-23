DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville National Cemetary will be hosting remembrance services for Memorial Day and VA Illiana is inviting the community to take part in both a ceremony and preparing the grounds for the day.

The cemetery will be the site of a memorial ceremony on Monday, honoring those who lost their lives in military service to the nation. It will feature keynote remarks, musical performances and a wreath-laying ceremony. There will also be color guard honors, a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

All members of the community are invited to attend.

“Memorial Day is an opportunity for us to pause as a nation and honor the memory of the patriots who have laid down their lives in defense of our country,” said VA Illiana Executive Director Staci Williams. “We can never begin to repay the debt of gratitude we owe these fallen heroes. It will be an honor to join the community as we pay tribute to them at the 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony.”

In the days prior to the ceremony, the cemetery is also organizing a volunteer effort to take part in a Memorial Day tradition: the planting of American flags in front of military graves. Flag planting will take place on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m.

Individuals or groups interested in planting flags should contact Jacob Serd, the cemetery manger, at 217-554-4550.