Danville Trailer Park tenants frustrated over abrupt water shut offs

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Town and Country Trailer Park Homes was without water for a day and a half. The people living there have made a series of complaints to the owners about their water being shut off without notice. Those complaints, up until recently, have fallen on deaf ears.

It all started Tuesday evening, when trailer park management discovered a leaky pipe. They moved immediately to fix it, but what they didn’t tell the tenants was that their water was being shut off without notice.

The next morning, people living in the mobile homes woke up to the unpleasant surprise.

“It’s rough,” Tammy Hawkins, one of the residents, said. “I mean you can’t do anything. You can’t do dishes, take a shower or flush your stool. And right now it’s really bad because of the pandemic.”

Tenants said this isn’t the first time either. Over the summer, their water was shut off multiple times without warning.

Thursday afternoon was the first time many residents even saw the property owner. Beyond a lack of effective communication, the other major complaint has been about the owner being hard to access.

The owner, who would only give his first name, Collin, says they fix issues on the property as soon as they see fit.

“We shut it off to conserve the water,” he said. “Because if not, it’d be running into the ground and could contaminate the water that’s going through the pipe, so we did the proper thing and dug it up.”

He says they went door to door to tell people their water was being shut off. None of the residents said they got such a warning.

Park management passed out water bottles to each of the homes this morning, along with a boil order for the next 48 hours. Tenants said it’s the first time they’ve received a boil order as well.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will issue a formal letter warning property owners about not using a licensed plumber, and for not notifying when the water is being shut off. Another offense will result in a $5,000 fine.