Danville Trailer Park loses water again

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–People living in Town and Country Trailer Park homes went days without water, including on Thanksgiving. Water came back on Saturday night, but that was short lived. Tenants were hit with another abrupt shut off the following day.

Management said they would have their water back on, but now nobody is sure when that’ll happen.

One resident said they only had running water for a couple of hours. They claim management hired unlicensed plumbers who shut off the water with no heads up. Management did pass out gallons of water to calm some nerves, but one of the people living there says they just want their utilities back on.

“I just don’t understand it,” Jeremy Carson said. “I guess… they just want their money and that’s it. I don’t know.”

Management said the water will be shut off until further notice. They would not give a time table as to when residents would get their water back.