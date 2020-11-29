Danville Trailer Park home loses water on Thanksgiving

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville Trailer shut off its water on Thanksgiving. As of this Saturday, they’re still without water.

This isn’t the first time Town and Country Trailer Park Homes have had their water shut off for days on end. Less than three weeks ago, tenants had their water shut off to fix a faulty pipe that they still need fixed.

Management told residents the day before Thanksgiving that their water would be shut off again later that afternoon. The entire park went the holiday without water.

“It’s very frustrating and I don’t like it,” Raymond Riggle said. “I can’t use my own water, instead I have to get it from somebody else’s house. It’s uncalled for.”

Management told people living in the homes that they could not find a licensed plumber to work on the property, so they continued to use their own handymen. One of the residents in the park had to call one of the plumbers he knew to finally get a licensed professional on the property.

“Here we are, in the same situation, during a pandemic again! You know I just don’t get it.”

Management said they’re working to get the water up and running as soon as possible, but residents say they will look to hire a lawyer and take legal action if it’s not back up in 24 hours.