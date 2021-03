DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Families in Danville have a chance to get some free food and household supplies Monday morning.

Danville Township is planning a Commodity Giveaway from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Monday.

It will have items like dish soap, toilet paper, and trash bags, in addition to two bags of food.

It will be located at 18 Southgate Drive in Tilton, and will be held on a first-come-first-serve basis.