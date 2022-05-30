DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of students in Danville got to see their hard work come to life on Monday.

Danville High School’s Future Problem Solvers spent all year planning a place for veterans to enjoy. On Monday, they dedicated their garden at American Legion Post 210 to our country’s service members.

Cici Brown, one of the students who helped plan the garden, said she hopes it can serve as a safe place to unwind.

“I really hope they enjoy it and see it as a gift to them and how much we appreciate them and everything they’ve done for us,” Brown said. “I hope we can just give a little bit of our gratitude back with something they can enjoy.”

This garden isn’t just for the American Legion. There is a National Cemetery and VA Hospital in Danville and members of the post hope veterans there can enjoy this garden as well.