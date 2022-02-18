DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Board of Education is scheduled to vote Monday on masking requirements in schools, according to Superintendent Alicia Geddis.

Geddis said the board will simply vote on whether to approve a proposed decision expected to come down from the local teachers union, the Danville Education Association (DEA), ahead of Monday’s meeting.

Back in December, the school board adopted a Memorandum of Agreement with the union requiring that masking and other COVID-related mitigations be followed through the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

In accordance with due process, bargaining between DEA and school district officials has to come before any policy changes are made.

The superintendent expects an agreement, to either keep the current mitigations or alter them, to be reached this weekend or Monday. Then, the board will vote on whether to approve it.

STATEMENT FROM THE SUPERINTENDENT FRIDAY:

“I wanted everyone to have a summary of the anticipated ruling on the mask mandate. We believed it was coming out on Thursday but we didn’t receive it until early this morning. We will meet with the DEA Bargaining Team to discuss the impact of this ruling, and address the needs of the staff and students. The Board of Education is scheduling another Board Meeting to make any necessary adjustments to their policies.”