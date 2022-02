DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville School District 118 will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

School officials said this will be a regular school day.

The school district will continue to enforce the mask mandate and COVID-19 mitigation protocols.

They recommend parents and guardians who have a concern about health issues in a mask-optional environment to fill out this survey.

According to officials, they will use the survey data for future planning if the situation arises.