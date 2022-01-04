Danville School District going fully remote due to COVID-19 concerns

(UPDATE 2:50 p.m. 01/04/22) — School officials just posted to Facebook, advising parents and guardians to check lunch bags, which were distributed on Tuesday, because they may have foods that some students are are allergic to.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Due to the increased number of COVID-19 exposures and positive cases of staff, students and bus drivers, District 118 will transition to a fully remote learning program from Wednesday to Friday.

Superintendent Alicia Geddis stated that the school offered a prepackaged breakfast and lunch to each student on Tuesday. Teachers and building principals were in classes, working to prepare students for the transition.

According to Dr. Geddis, the most up-to-date numbers of people who are currently out due to issues related to COVID-19 are eight custodians, ten food-service staff members, the entire team at Northeast Elementary School, 27 teachers, 20 teaching assistants, four nurses, eight secretaries and nine bus drivers.