Danville School District goes remote

DANVILLE, IL (WCIA)–Danville’s Superintendent Alicia Geddis told parents on Saturday night that all schools were shutting back down. They started the school year off with in-person learning, but because of an increase in coronavirus cases hitting the district, the district will switch back to online.

Administrative assistant Tia Awodeha says the spread of covid-19 requires patience from parents and teachers alike.

“I just think right now they’re taking it case by case,” Awodeha said. “I think these are unprecedented times for all of us, and so we don’t really know what to do but to take it day by day as things progress”

School’s are expected to open back up on November 4th, but one grandmother thinks that they were never safe enough to open in the first place.

“I wasn’t gonna send my grandbabies… COVID is out here. It’s real,” Lytonia Reed said. “I’ve got a son in the hospital now because of it. It’s real.”

The Superintendent says the district is working with the Vermilion County Health Department to clean affected areas, to make sure it’ll be safe to return to school.