DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Board of Education members are undecided on whether to enforce or repeal mask requirements.

The board was scheduled to vote on the issue Wednesday night but ended up tabling it in a 4-3 vote about three hours into the meeting.

A couple of members said they want to wait for final legal decisions. Others said the public should know where the board stands on the issue.

WCIA 3 News has been reaching out to school districts across Central Illinois following JCAR’s vote not to extend the statewide mask rule Tuesday, while state officials appeal the Temporary Restraining Order out of Sangamon County.

Administrators, for the most part, have spoken openly about their policies when asked. Several districts opted to recommend masking for now. Others, like Champaign, Urbana and Decatur, continued to require it.

In Danville, it’s unclear whether teachers are being told to keep enforcing masks in their classrooms.

Parents and a student spoke up at the regularly scheduled board meeting Wednesday, a couple citing instances of being told to mask up or be removed, but we don’t know of any official guidance.

We reported Wednesday, Superintendent Alicia Geddis posted a message to the district’s website that read, in part, “We continue to seek guidance on this matter.” In that same message, she referenced conflicting messages on social media and in local news.

As of this report, Geddis has not responded to days worth of requests from WCIA asking to help us clear that up.