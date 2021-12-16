Danville School Board: Teachers can work from home following a positive COVID-19 test

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Danville teachers will be allowed to work remotely if they’re sent home because of a positive COVID-19 test starting in January.

The city’s Board of Education passed the policy Wednesday night.

During the meeting, Superintendent Alicia Geddis said additional COVID-19 sick days were available last year but not anymore. Board members decided this new policy would keep teachers from having to use sick leave if they’re asymptomatic and want to teach from home, and students won’t have as much interruption with substitute teachers.