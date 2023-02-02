DANVILLE, Ill. — Plans to revitalize downtown Danville may be working. The city unveiled a new business today. They say this addition is a small example of what’s to come.

Having more startups downtown is just a small step to a much bigger plan. Vermillion advantage believes new successful businesses are an easy way to bring new life to the area. They say within the last two years close to twelve small businesses have been added.

Today, it was Sarahlee’s Healing Mountain Crystals. But even their shop plays into the model. They let even smaller vendors sell in their store. Officials say it’s businesses like this one that help change the look and feel of Danville.

“If you can bring companies here that create jobs, we can put our people to work, create jobs; that’s creating economic development in our community, and it puts money in the bank. People pay taxes, they buy homes. It puts money in our coffers so we can pay our bills in Danville and we’re so excited about all these projects,” said Tim Dudley, the Vermilion Advantage CEO.

People can expect more changes to come to Danville. Over the next couple of months, the city will welcome a Carle clinic, FedEx, and casino.