Danville Public Works Committee approves property purchases

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Danville is moving forward with road improvement.

City Engineer Sam Cole says the Public Works Committee last night approved the purchase of three properties and spending an extra $57,425 in extra engineering fees.

It’s to realign West Williams Street where it cuts off between Robinson and Harmon streets. The new design, which Cole says is still being worked on, will have an ‘S’ curve.

The city engineer says the city council must approve the committee’s decisions at the next meeting on Jan. 19.

Danville still needs to buy one more property for the project, which could begin next year.