Danville Public Schools switch to remote learning

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — District 118 announced Saturday night that all schools will be moving to remote instruction starting Monday, October 19 through Wednesday, November 4.
This follows an increased number of COVID-19 cases in the district and surrounding areas.
Offices will be closed as well. Students will have an asynchronous learning day on Monday and will begin synchronous remote learning on Tuesday, October 20.
The district will work with the Vermilion County Health Department and a professional cleaning service to take care of affected areas.