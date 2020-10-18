Danville Public Schools switch to remote learning

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — District 118 announced Saturday night that all schools will be moving to remote instruction starting Monday, October 19 through Wednesday, November 4.

This follows an increased number of COVID-19 cases in the district and surrounding areas.

Offices will be closed as well. Students will have an asynchronous learning day on Monday and will begin synchronous remote learning on Tuesday, October 20.

The district will work with the Vermilion County Health Department and a professional cleaning service to take care of affected areas.