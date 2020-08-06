Danville Public Schools adjusts reopening proposal

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville’s school district is adjusting its reopening plans after ISBE released new guidance on requirements for allowing in-person learning.

Under ISBE’s guidance for what kind of space must be available in a school, Liberty and Meade Park, two open-concept buildings, would have only been able to have 50 students at maximum in the building.

Danville school officials reached out to ISBE to work out a solution. ISBE allowed them to create several broken-up spaces within those two buildings to bring in more students, but it still would not be enough for the full population to return.

Dr. Alicia Geddis said the district is adapting and will now allow K-4 in-person daily for half-days every day. Students in Group A would attend classes from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., with an hour for cleaning before Group B would be allowed to attend from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Grades 3-4 at Liberty and Meade Park would have to be moved to South View School.

Grades 5-12 will all be remote in order to accommodate these plans. Pre-K will be suspended outside of special education.

Special education will be offered in-person for all grade levels.

Parents in every grade level will also have the option of remote.