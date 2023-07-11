DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials in Danville said opening a local pool is taking a lot longer than expected.

Garfield Pool was originally slated to open this year, but it is still under construction and a year behind schedule. Employees assured people that the upgrades will be worth the wait; a new locker room, bath house and a three-slide system are in the works. However, plans for a concession stand were dropped because the costs were too high.

City Engineer Sam Cole hopes the pool will be a place that attracts people from surrounding towns once renovations are done.

“It may not be the people from Indianapolis that are coming here to our pool,” Cole said. “But people from the smaller towns in the area will have something right in their backyard or that their neighbor has that they can come visit.”

Cole is also hoping to lower the cost of renovations from $12.6 million to $11 million. Opening day is expected to be Memorial Day of 2024.