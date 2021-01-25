Danville police urging people to drive sober on Super Bowl weekend

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The Danville Police Department is asking football fans to ‘huddle up’ and select a designated driver if going out to enjoy the Super Bowl.

“If your Super Bowl plans involve alcohol or cannabis, make the right play and pass your keys to a sober driver,” says DPD in a press release.

“Everyone wants to have a good time on Super Bowl Sunday, but driving after even one drink or hit can impair judgment,” says Commander Terry McCord. “If you’ll be watching the game away from home this year, we urge you to answer a simple question: ‘Are you drinking or are you driving?’

“Never do both.”

Before kickoff, police say you should make a game plan for a safe and happy evening:

Drunk or high, it doesn’t matter. It is never okay to drive impaired. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely.

Use your community’s sober ride program there’s one available.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement.

Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take their keys and help get them home safely.

Buckle up. It’s your best defense in the event of a crash.

The Super Bowl enforcement campaign is part of the Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” programs funded with federal highway safety dollars administered by IDOT.