DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police will host their Clothes for Kids event around 10 a.m. Saturday at Kohl’s.

Officers said Clothes for Kids is an event sponsored by the Danville Police Association Charitable Organization.

Every year, Danville Police will select about 50 children to go shopping with them. Each child is assisted by an officer and is allowed to purchase around $100 of items that they are in need of such as shoes, socks, coats and other clothing items.