Danville Police: Teen arrested after shooting and planned robbery

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police arrested a 13-year-old boy on Monday in relation to a shooting that happened at Lincoln Park on September 14.

According to police officers, the suspect admitted that he arranged a meeting with a 39-year-old man last week. When they met up, the suspect robbed the Danville man at gun point. The victim tried to escape during the robbery and got shot in the arm. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran away after he shot the victim. Police said he was arrested at about 11:15 p.m. on Monday and was charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery with a gun. Other arrest information about the suspect was not released because of his age. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with more information about this incident should call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.