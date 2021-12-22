Danville Police: Man said he was shot by girlfriend

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on Wednesday after police said she allegedly shot her boyfriend.

Danville Police were dispatched to the Waterview Estates Apartments on Vermilion Street at around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday in response to a report of a victim with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim told police that his girlfriend had shot him and she was still inside an apartment armed with a handgun. Officers said the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his wound and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police then surrounded the area, made contact with the suspect when she exited the apartment and took her into custody. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Angel Luster-Hoskins.

Luster-Hoskins is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County court on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.