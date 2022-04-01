DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police said a 36-year-old man died after a shooting happened on Thursday evening.

Danville Police were dispatched to a location on Johnson Street at around 10:55 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they approached a parked vehicle and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds sitting inside the vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Officers investigated the scene and spoke with a witness who told them they heard gunshots and saw a man running northbound away from the scene.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.